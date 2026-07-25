Father of 6 lost job car and facing eviction

Greeting God fearing family I’m a father of 6 married 10 years I recently lost my Job at Coca Cola my car was repo an facing eviction I had to keep calling out of work because my kids kept getting sick for over 3 months til we found out it was due to mold these funds will help relocate get us out this depressing and stressing situation I’m at a lost an really really could use yall help please I have toddler twins an 4 more kids who doesn’t deserve this an as a man I feel helpless I know billions of people have their story an if anyone see mines an willing to help would be doing Gods work ..





God bless be humble stay positive have mercy be grateful love