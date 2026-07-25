Father Injured Saving His Daughter From Pitbull

My 8-year-old daughter was attacked by a 90lb Pitbull. I defended her and was attacked as well. I was able to get the Pitbull off of her and shield her, and the Pitbull attacked me. Once the Pitbull released her, it locked onto my right hand and dragged me. Once it had me, I told my little girl to run. The animal had my hand locked in its jaws, and I could not get it to let go. I knew that if I did not get to my feet, it would kill me and then go after my child again. I asked GOD for the strength to get to my feet, and thank GOD I was able to stand up. I pulled with every bit of strength that I had and was able to get my hand loose. The Pitbull's teeth had ripped through my flesh all the way down to the bones in my hand and wrist. I raised my hands up because it was trying to get ahold of them again. It then bit me in the stomach. I was able to get back inside our home and lock the doors. I lost so much blood that it took several minutes to get my touch screen to dial 911. My daughter brought me a towel to wrap my hand in. She is such a strong and loving little girl. It took several minutes for the local Fire Department to arrive, subdue the Pitbull, and make entry to our home. We were both transported to the local hospital. She had to have surgery done to the top of her head for lacerations after being transferred to a hospital with a pediatric surgeon. I had to have 55 stitches and sutures put into my hand, and I had a hypotensive episode due to blood loss. My daughter is alive and safe, so every stitch and every drop of blood lost is worth it. GOD protected us on the evening of May 2nd, 2026, and gave me the strength to do what ANY father would do to protect his child. My hand may never recover from the damage done. I am asking for any help we can get while my hand is recovering from the injury, as I am now unable to work and do many things as I am right-handed and the injuries are to that hand.We are currently facing disconnection notices from our utilities and are in desperate need of help from good people. I hope the pictures of my little girl's head, my hand and wrist in stitches, as well as the laceration to my stomach from the Pitbull's attack, do not trigger or offend anyone viewing our request for help, as that is definitely not my intention. I just wish to show the severity of the injuries I sustained while saving my child's life. Any help is appreciated and may GOD Bless and Protect everyone viewing our post.