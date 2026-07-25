Father illegally detained by ICE

Our family is asking for help during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, our father, Omar Castro, was taken into ICE custody. After years of fighting his immigration case, our family is once again facing an uncertain future. His detention has been devastating emotionally and has placed an overwhelming financial burden on our mother, who is now trying to keep our family afloat on her own.





We are raising funds to help cover attorney fees and the many unexpected expenses that have come with this situation. Our mom has already lost one vehicle during this process, and she is now struggling to keep up with the mortgage, utilities, transportation, and other essential bills while continuing to fight for our father’s case. Every day brings new financial challenges that she cannot carry alone.

If you are able, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser with others. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps relieve some of the burden on our family and brings us one step closer to continuing this legal fight. We are deeply grateful for your prayers, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.