Father and Sons Mission Trip to DR

"And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: 'How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!'" Romans 10:15





We’re excited to share that we have the opportunity to go on the Father & Son(s) Mission Trip to the Dominican Republic with South Tampa Fellowship from July 25–31, 2026. This trip means a lot to us because it gives us the chance to serve others, share the Gospel, and grow in our faith while spending meaningful time with our dad.

During the trip we will serve alongside a local missionary who partners closely with STF. Together we will be:

• Sharing about Jesus with people who may not have heard the Gospel

• Helping local villages through practical service projects

• Connecting with kids through softball and baseball

• Building friendships and learning more about discipleship

• Growing spiritually as we serve together as a family

We are praying that God uses this experience to encourage the communities we visit and to help us become stronger followers of Christ.

As we prepare for this mission, we are inviting family and friends to partner with us through prayer and, if you feel led, through financial support. Your generosity helps make this trip possible and supports the ministry work we will be doing.

More than anything, we would appreciate your prayers — for safety, for the people we will meet, and for God to work through us as we serve.

Thank you for considering supporting our mission. Your encouragement means so much to our family.





With grateful hearts,

Ian and Isaac