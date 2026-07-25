Father and Son Fighting Heart Attack and Cancer

A father’s heart attack led to his son seeking medical care that same weekend, uncovering a cancer diagnosis.





My Story: (What if I told you?) Remember that line from ESPN's 30 for 30, that real life can hit harder than any story ever told?





What if I told you that on Thursday, I checked myself into the hospital thinking it was just heartburn, only to find out I had a massive heart attack?





And what if I told you that the very next day, my son went to the ER and was diagnosed with an advanced case of Hodgkin lymphoma?

There’s no way to script this. No way to prepare for it.





My son and I ended up in the same hospital… operated on by the same doctor, fighting 2 completely different battles at the same time.





I am now recovering slowly from a double bypass surgery. My chest was opened up, and every step forward is earned. I’m doing my best to document this journey, not for sympathy, but to show resilience, faith, and what it really looks like when life tests you.





But the hardest part is not my recovery. It is watching my son step into his fight with chemotherapy, a battle no parent ever wants their child to face.





Why We’re Asking for Help:

We are strong. We are fighters. But we also know we don’t have to do this alone.

We’re asking for your support to help:

• Offset my son’s medical and treatment costs

• Support him through chemotherapy

• Help with my recovery and physical therapy

• Keep our family grounded during a time that has shaken us to the core

If you can give, even if it’s the cost of a coffee, $10, $20, anything helps more than you know.





If you need my Zelle, Cash App, or Venmo, please DM me or text me directly at 774 248 4056.





If you’re not in a position to donate, please share this with a friend or family member. That alone can change everything.





Let’s also raise awareness. So many of us ignore the signs, push through the pain, and tell ourselves we’re fine. Don’t wait. Check yourself. Listen to your body. It could save your life.





Closing: This is going to be a long road for the Lopez family. But we believe in people. We believe in love. We believe in community. And we know with your support, we will get through this together.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.



