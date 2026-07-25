GiveSendGo Logo

Father and Son Fighting Heart Attack and Cancer

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$6,695 USD

Fundraiser created byPeter Lopez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Peter Lopez

Father and Son Fighting Heart Attack and Cancer

A father’s heart attack led to his son seeking medical care that same weekend, uncovering a cancer diagnosis.


My Story: (What if I told you?) Remember that line from ESPN's 30 for 30, that real life can hit harder than any story ever told?


What if I told you that on Thursday, I checked myself into the hospital thinking it was just heartburn, only to find out I had a massive heart attack?


And what if I told you that the very next day, my son went to the ER and was diagnosed with an advanced case of Hodgkin lymphoma?

There’s no way to script this. No way to prepare for it.


My son and I ended up in the same hospital… operated on by the same doctor, fighting 2 completely different battles at the same time.


I am now recovering slowly from a double bypass surgery. My chest was opened up, and every step forward is earned. I’m doing my best to document this journey, not for sympathy, but to show resilience, faith, and what it really looks like when life tests you.


But the hardest part is not my recovery. It is watching my son step into his fight with chemotherapy, a battle no parent ever wants their child to face.


Why We’re Asking for Help:

We are strong. We are fighters. But we also know we don’t have to do this alone.

We’re asking for your support to help:

• Offset my son’s medical and treatment costs

• Support him through chemotherapy

• Help with my recovery and physical therapy

• Keep our family grounded during a time that has shaken us to the core

If you can give, even if it’s the cost of a coffee, $10, $20, anything helps more than you know.


If you need my Zelle, Cash App, or Venmo, please DM me or text me directly at 774 248 4056.


If you’re not in a position to donate, please share this with a friend or family member. That alone can change everything.


Let’s also raise awareness. So many of us ignore the signs, push through the pain, and tell ourselves we’re fine. Don’t wait. Check yourself. Listen to your body. It could save your life.


Closing: This is going to be a long road for the Lopez family. But we believe in people. We believe in love. We believe in community. And we know with your support, we will get through this together.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve