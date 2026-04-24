Lost my job to layoff! Company lays off 11 ppl

I am a father and a husband who took a gamble to leave a county job I was at for more than 3 years to pursue a position that I thought would provide a better life for my family. Just 3 months later after traveling out of state to help the company. Me and 10 other people were laid off on the Friday before Father's day due to poor organization and planning by the company. I am just trying to stay afloat while I am looking for more opportunities. My wife is a second grade school teacher(who we know are all underpaid) and her income isn't nearly enough to provide for our family and our 7 dogs. I never thought in my life that I would have to do anything like this to pay the bills or not lose our house. But, it isn't my immediate family that depends on me but also my in-laws that live on the property with us. I have put my faith in God's hands and pray that I will be able to find work soon. Unfortunately the utility companies and banks don't accept that as legal tender.