My kids Jae and Rae education fund

Hello everyone,

I'm reaching out with a humble request for support as I prepare my two amazing children, Farrah (9) and Xander (5), for another school year at their Christian private school.

Education and faith are incredibly important to our family, and I want to continue providing them with an environment where they can grow academically, spiritually, and personally. I am so grateful that both of my children were awarded $7,000 scholarships, which has been an incredible blessing and significantly reduced the cost of their education.

Even with those scholarships, I still need to raise $1,500 to cover the remaining expenses, including tuition, school fees, uniforms, supplies, and other required school items.

As a parent, I work hard to provide for my children, and asking for help isn't easy. But I've learned that sometimes it truly takes a community to help our children succeed. Every donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward giving Farrah and Xander the tools and opportunities they need to have a successful school year.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for believing in my children and investing in their future. Your support means more to our family than words can express.

With gratitude,

Briana



