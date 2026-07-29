Farmhouse Fire

On May 17, 2026 as we were celebrating my grandma’s 95th birthday, a high voltage powerline snapped in high winds and burned my grandmother’s farmhouse (built by my great great grandfather in the 1800’s) to the ground. My two cousins, my grandmother, the puppy & I escaped out the window and miraculously survived. My grandmother & cousin were left with literally nothing, not even shoes. All our vehicles were totaled. We are all traumatized, working on healing, and gradually helping them rebuild their lives. If you find it in your heart to help our family we would appreciate your support so much. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.







