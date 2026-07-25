Farm Futures: Rescued Lives Helping Rescue Others

My name is Linda, and after a lifetime of hardship, disability, loss, and learning to trust God through difficult circumstances, I have a dream that I believe can change lives.

Farm Futures is a faith-based vision built on a simple truth: people who have been hurt, abandoned, or forgotten often become the most compassionate healers when they are given purpose, responsibility, and hope.

Our mission is to create a safe and healing environment where:

Young adults aging out of foster care can find purpose, skills, mentorship, and community. Rescue animals can receive love, rehabilitation, and a second chance. Elderly widows and isolated seniors can experience companionship, support, and connection. Faith, service, and meaningful work can help restore dignity and hope.

The vision of Farm Futures is not simply to build a farm. It is to build a community where rescued lives help rescue others.

Young adults transitioning out of foster care would help care for rescued animals while learning valuable life and vocational skills. Rehabilitated animals could then provide companionship and comfort to elderly widows and others experiencing isolation. Through service, responsibility, faith, and compassion, everyone involved has the opportunity to heal and grow.

This vision comes from personal experience. I understand what it means to struggle, to feel forgotten, and to search for purpose in difficult circumstances. I also know the healing power of faith, community, and caring for others.

Your support will help us begin taking the first steps toward making Farm Futures a reality, including:

Legal and organizational setup Educational and program development Website and outreach creation Planning and consultation Future property and operational preparation Building a foundation for a sustainable, long-term mission

Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement helps move this vision one step closer to reality.

Thank you for believing that brokenness does not have to define a person's future, and that together, rescued lives truly can help rescue others.

"Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress..." — James 1:27