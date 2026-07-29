Farewell services/celebration of life

My 'litl brother took his last breath 6-4-26. This past Thursday morning. Please. His family and friends need to pay our respects to say our goodbyes to Robert David Reisinger (Bobby), as well as celebrate his life. We have 0 funds, Unfortunately, 0 life insurance. Please. We appreciate any help and will be grateful for your kindness. I love you, Bobby. I hope you are resting in peace.

Love, your big Sis, Regina