Fangio Legoland Birthdays 2026

Instead of birthday gifts this year, we’re doing something a little different for Adrielle, Ruth, and Alice. 💛





A few years ago, our friends and family helped us send the girls to Disneyland for their birthdays, and honestly, it ended up meaning so much more than a pile of toys. The memories, family time, excitement, and anticipation lasted far longer than any physical gift ever could.





The girls truly have enough toys already, so this year we’re focusing on experiences instead. We want them to grow up learning that adventures, time together, and making memories can be more valuable than “stuff.” It’s also been a fun way to teach them patience, goal setting, saving toward something special, and gratitude.





This year’s birthday adventure goal is LEGOLAND! While we’re lucky to live in California, we’ve made it a family bucket-list goal to slowly explore all of California’s iconic attractions together.





Please know gifts are absolutely not necessary, and this is completely optional. But if you were already thinking of getting the girls something for their birthdays, we’d be so grateful if you’d consider a small contribution toward their LEGOLAND fund instead.





Thank you for helping us create memories with our girls that will last forever. 🏰✨





We are voluntarily contributing 5% back to Give Send Go.

Love,

The Fangio Family