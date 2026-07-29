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Save Our Dream Empower Mom's Heart

Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRobert Raeke

Fundraiser funds will be received by Robert Raeke

Save Our Dream Empower Mom's Heart

🌟🏡 House of Dreams Update! 🌟🏡

Hey everyone, it’s your friend here with a heartwarming update and a heartfelt plea for help. Just over two weeks ago, we kicked off our crowdfunding journey to make one big dream come true—turning the key in that door marked “Dream House” before life turns another page. It all started with an unexpected shock: Mom’s recent health setbacks are daunting but not deterring her spirit or ours!

🚑 Imagine, if you will, a family of seven (that’s five kids plus two parents!) standing around the dinner table when suddenly there’s chaos as Mom suffers from yet another flare-up. It’s these moments that really hit home—we see every struggle and how much we want to make her life not just bearable but beautiful, even in times of pain.

💔 Now, let me share a moment with you all: The last few weeks have been about gathering our strength for the road ahead. We’ve battled through doctor visits that seemed endless, medical bills piling up like autumn leaves, and emotional lows we never thought possible as a tight-knit family unit. Yet amidst this storm of health issues—including lupus in her lungs and severe liver failure threatening to take away more than just time but also life itself—Mom’s spirit remains unbroken.

🤗 We need your help! This house isn't just bricks and mortar; it’s an escape from the constant hospital visits, a sanctuary where our family can find peace amidst chaos, laughter instead of tears, and love in every corner. With only 200,000 USD to reach this goal, we need all hands on deck—literally!

💌 Here’s what you can do right now: Share our story with friends who might understand or empathize with our plight. Repost it if possible, send out a tweet or share on Facebook—every little bit helps us keep the faith that together we can turn this dream into reality for Mom!

🤝 This journey isn’t just about raising funds; it's also about reclaiming life from the clutches of illness and fear. We believe in miracles, but they need a helping hand to reach their full potential—that's where you come in. Let’s make this house not just ours by right, but ours by love, through every moment good or bad.

📢 Your support isn’t just another donation; it’s the stepping stones towards happiness and a reminder that humanity is alive when hearts reach out across distances to lift each other up!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of this incredible journey with us, supporting not just an idea but cherishing every heartbeat we share in common. Let's create magic together—one donation at a time! 💕🏡

P.S. Remember to drop your comments below and tell us what touched you about this story or how you plan to support our cause. Together, let’s make dreams come true for the love of family!

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