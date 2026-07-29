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Family With Precious Dog Facing Homelessness

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKeely Shannon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Keely Shannon

Family With Precious Dog Facing Homelessness

Hi, I’m Keely.


My husband and I have always been hard workers. We’ve spent our lives building businesses and helping others—from my furniture assembly and home maintenance work with Assembly Artisans to our plans for a new curb-stenciling service, The Curb Campus. We take pride in our work and in being active, contributing members of our community.

Unfortunately, we’ve hit a series of unexpected hurdles that have put us in a very difficult position. We are currently facing a housing crisis and the loss of our reliable transportation. Without a vehicle, it has become nearly impossible for me to get to job sites, haul tools, and complete the assembly projects that keep us afloat.


We have no family to speak of, so we have no option there to reach out for help. It is just us too and our precious dog. We are reaching out to our community for help to:


Secure a Reliable Vehicle: A truck or van is my "office." It allows me to get back to work immediately and generate the income we need to stay self-sufficient.


Avoiding Eviction and literally becoming homeless: We are currently navigating the legal process to stay in our home while we get back on our feet. We are facing eviction if we cannot come up with our past due rent in 5 days. We are fairly new to Las Vegas and we will literally be homeless on the streets with our dog who we love like our child if we cannot raise the money for our past due balance. Funds will go toward securing a stable place to live so we can focus on our work.


Me and my husband have always helped people even when we didn't have the means to be able to help without it affecting us but we still did it. I've always believed that you should always be kind and do the right thing because you never know what someone's going through or what they've been through before or what they're facing in the future so you should always be kind to everyone. We aren't afraid of hard work; we just need a little help getting the wheels turning again—literally. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward a used vehicle and a security deposit. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this link with your network would mean the world to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for your kindness during this time.


With gratitude,

Keely & Family

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