GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Family's Hope after Losing everything

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byFaith Kuahiwinui

Fundraiser funds will be received by Faith Kuahiwinui

Family's Hope after Losing everything

Grief doesn’t wait for the right moment. It doesn’t come one piece at a time.

It all came at once.

We were already trying to process the loss of my sister a pain that still doesn’t feel real some days. There are moments I catch myself thinking I can still call her, still hear her voice… and then reality sets in all over again. That kind of loss doesn’t fade. It just becomes something you carry. And then the Kona floods hit.

The day everything changed felt unreal, like watching our life be pulled away from us in real time. The water came fast, faster than we could fully understand in the moment. Things we depended on every day were suddenly gone or destroyed. Our vehicle—our way to get to work, to provide, to move forward was completely lost. It wasn’t just damage. It was our stability.

In the middle of the chaos, we lost our puppy too.

We tried to save him. That’s the part that stays with me the most—we tried. But the water was too strong, and in a moment he was just… gone. The silence in our home now feels heavier than anything I can put into words.

It’s hard to explain what it feels like when everything hits at once—grieving someone you love deeply, while also trying to rebuild your life from physical loss and damage. There’s no time to stop and process it. You just keep going because you have to.

Right now, we are doing everything we can to hold things together. To find some kind of normal again. But we are struggling.

Any support you give is more than just financial help. It helps us take a step forward when everything feels like it’s been pulled out from under us. It helps us begin to rebuild—not just what we’ve lost, but a sense of stability and hope.

If you’re able to give, even a little, it truly means more than words can express.

Thank you for seeing us. Thank you for caring

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve