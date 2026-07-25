Family Vehicle Repair: Transmission Failure

Hey we are the Dodds! I made this if anyone would feel comfortable helping us out. I'm working but unfortunately, I don't have $4600+ tax to drop o our vehicle which broke, obviously, unexpectedly. Normally I would just rough it out till we got there but we have a baby due any day now (July 20th) and could really use transportation. We are a family of 8 so being able to get around is super important. Thank you for any help. Prayers and and anything more are super appreciated.