Family vehicle needed for dr appointments

Hello my name is Tommy Brown and I have been trying to make ends meet, My wife Amanda has had 3 different surgeries because of cancer cells and recently just had breast surgery due to a large cyst in the milk duct on June 8th 2026 I need a good reliable vehicle to get her back and forth to Drs appointments and other places I need to go, not having a vehicle makes it so my wife. mother in law and I, I work but it's just not enough with bills and everything else. Anything would help and will be appreciated so much. I have never been the type to ask for help, I'm always the one who helps others, just right now I don't know what else to do. Thank you and God bless anyone who can help us out.