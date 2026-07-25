Family vehicle

Great Day,





My name is CeCe, my main goal is to achieve buying a vehicle for myself and two kids. I usually wouldn’t do this because of pride but my focus has drastically shifted due to my inability to trust daycares and childcare in our area for my young baby; as I watch more stories on people losing their children or experiencing harm in the hands and care of others. So I’ve tried taking a step back to be a full-time parent for both of my children and with no help getting around. I’d like my children to be able to experience life as well as being able to make appointments and other endeavors without having to deal with drug users and this new “yn culture” utilizing public transportation for their and my safety. I also would like to be able to make money doing deliveries for my up-and-coming business along with being able to make frequent food deliveries to the homeless and less fortunate children of the area. I love to cook but I often wonder if being able to give to others would help to create peace within their lives as well. I thank anyone who chooses to donate and pray for constant peace and healing in your lives as well. Your support is truly appreciated!