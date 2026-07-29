Family Trying to Survive After Losing Their Father

Hello everyone,





My name is Taofeeeq, and I’m reaching out with a humble heart to ask for help for my family during one of the hardest times in our lives.





Last year October, we lost our dad to complications from diabetes. Since his passing, my mother has been struggling alone to care for me and my four siblings. Life has become extremely difficult financially, and we are currently facing serious hardship.





Our house rent is overdue, and due to lack of money, my siblings and I had to stop schooling. We are doing our best to stay strong, but right now we truly need help to get back on our feet.





We are hoping to raise support to:

• Pay our overdue rent

• Return back to school

• Help our mother start a small business so she can provide for us and continue supporting our education





Any amount, no matter how small, will mean so much to our family. Even sharing this fundraiser can help us reach kind people willing to support us.





Thank you so much for reading our story. May God bless everyone who supports, prays for us, or shares this message. ❤️