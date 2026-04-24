Family support for financial hardship

Within the past few months I've found myself struggling to keep my head above water financially. Due to medical bills, car repair, and storm damage from a recent tornado, ive done everything I can think of to stay afloat. I hate asking for anything but I have no other options at this point. I work full time but it's just not enough to pull me out of this hole. I've had to barrow from money lending apps and it's gotten to the point to where I'm having to barrow more than my paychecks are worth just to make it through the week. I have three children and I'm so afraid of getting to the point where they and my wife have to leave because I can't support them anymore I love my family and can't imagine them having to be away from me thank you all and God bless you