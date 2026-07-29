Family Support During Financial Hardship

My family is currently facing serious financial difficulties, and we are struggling to cover essential daily expenses. We are doing our best to improve our situation, but at this time we need support from kind and generous people.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us with basic necessities and provide stability during this difficult period. Your support, prayers, and sharing of this fundraiser are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you may be able to provide.