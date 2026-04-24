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Family Support

Fundraiser created byMatthew Hoffman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Matthew Hoffman

Family Support

My name is Matthew Hoffman, and I’m a husband and father of three beautiful children. Right now, my family is facing a storm we never saw coming, and we’re humbly asking for your help.

Late last year, I lost my contract job that we depended on to support our family. Since then, we’ve been fighting just to keep our heads above water. On top of that, we were in a serious car accident at the end of last year — someone hit us and totaled our only vehicle. We still haven’t recovered anything from the insurance, and we’ve been struggling since.

We also lost our beloved cat recently after a long battle with health issues, which broke our hearts — especially our kids, who took it very hard.

We’ve tried everything we can to get through this. I’ve been applying to jobs daily, my wife has been picking up whatever work she can, but the mountain of debt we’ve accumulated from medical bills, car issues, and basic living expenses has become overwhelming. We’re now facing large amounts in debt, and every month it feels like we’re falling further behind.

We’re not asking for luxury. We just want to keep a roof over our children’s heads, pay off the crushing debt that’s keeping us up at night, and give our family a chance to breathe and start over.

Any help at all — whether it’s a donation or even just sharing this — would mean more to us than you’ll ever know. We’re incredibly grateful to anyone who takes the time to read our story.

From our family to yours — thank you.

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