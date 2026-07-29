Family Struggling

Hey my name is Anthony and I had an out of the blue emergency and had to have open heart surgery on 7-28-23. The reason I waited so long to seek help is because I hate to ask for any. But I’ve been out of work this July 28 will 3 years and I’m signed up for disability but it’s been almost 3 years without any form of income for my family and we are in bad shape. I hate to ask but if you can that would greatly appreciated if no God Bless and I totally understand.