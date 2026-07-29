Emergency Support for Our Family

Over the past several weeks, our family has experienced multiple crises at once.

My grandmother, who is experiencing cognitive decline, was the victim of a financial scam that depleted her savings. At the same time, my mother is navigating relapse and seeking recovery support. I am currently balancing two jobs while finishing school, but despite working, our household income is not enough to cover our mortgage and basic living expenses during this period.

We are experiencing real food and bill insecurity, and I cannot stabilize this alone.

This fundraiser is not a long-term solution, but rather, it is a bridge. Our goal of $5,000 represents short-term stabilization while I secure additional work and we navigate recovery and next steps.

Funds will go toward:

Mortgage and utilities

Groceries and essential supplies

Recovery-related expenses

Preventing further financial collapse

If you are able to give, even $5 truly makes a difference right now. If you cannot, prayers and sharing mean just as much.

Thank you for standing with us during this season.