Family situation

Hello,





My name is Canya, and I am reaching out because my family is facing significant financial hardship.





Over the past several days, I have struggled to keep up with everyday expenses while caring for my children. I am currently trying to pay off overwhelming debt while also covering basic necessities such as diapers, food, household supplies, and other essential expenses for my children.





As a parent, my priority has always been making sure my children are safe, fed, and cared for. Unfortunately, despite my best efforts, I have reached a point where I need help from my community.





Any donations received will go toward:





* Purchasing diapers, wipes, and other necessities for my children

* Buying groceries and household essentials

* Paying down urgent debt obligations that are making it difficult to stay financially stable

* Helping our family get back on our feet

* it would help me also with transporting my kids to appointments as I am left without a car





Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference for my family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also help tremendously.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide.

Thank you so much , with love Canya, Mason & Miley 💕