Family Revival and hope for the future fund

Establishing a blended family while dealing with two opposing parents has been a challenging situation. Both other parents have filed custody suits with the kids after we chose to move forward with each other and build a life for our three total children to set positive examples of how a relationship and family should look like. We bought raw land and currently living in an rv and finishing out a cabin to live in. The other parents have much more resource capability than us and have brought custody modification suits against threading to take full parental rights away. After the first battle, funding has been exhausted to the point of wiping out retirement accounts and even college funds just for the sake of hiring an attorney to represent us. We are now involved in another custody filing and have no choice but to self represent against one of the most prestigious law firms in the area. Any help would be greatly appreciated so that we can have a fair chance in court to keep our blossoming blended family together. Blessing