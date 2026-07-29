Family reunited

we are a family of 9, the place we were renting got condemned and we had to move abruptly and only place we could go was to a motel. some of our kids are staying with family members because the room we have is very small. it seems like all we work for goes to this motel. we cant get ahead. we would like to save the money we are working for so we can have the funds to be able to get into a house for most of the time places want a security deposit and a months rent, sometimes application fees. we are needing to do this fast because my family is separated and its not a good thing to deal with mentally or emotionally.