Family reunification vacation

I have 5 children and five grandchildren. In 2012 my daughter was adopted out she was 5. Right after that in July 24th 2012 my oldest son was 20 years old and he died in a car accident along with his best friend. Needless to say that was a hard year the worst year of my life . But I've came a long way.im clean and sober 9 going on 10 years,. I have my own place again after being homeless for years. I have a driver's license after I don't know how many years of not having one .im insured to drive any car. I pay my bills. I take care of my three dogs and myself. I haven't seen her in 12 years she is now 18 and I need to rent a car because I don't own a car and I can't afford to rent one myself .I am on social security and a fixed income. so we can go have a reunification family vacation after 12 years of looking for her.i don't even need cash I just need a rental car for Friday 6-1-2026 to 6-9-2026 .so we and have our family reunification finally God has answered my prayers everything happens for a reason and thank the Lord everyday. And thank you for any help



