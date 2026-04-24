Family On The Brink Of Homelessness

My name is Joshua Abril. My story is that my wife and daughters moved to Florida in July of 2025 from Ohio. We wanted a better environment and to get away from the snow. We came here with jobs and and enthusiasm.

My wife has been a registered nurse and we were heavily dependent on her income to stay afloat.





Now, we're 1 month away from potential homelessness. We're both unemployed and have two teenage daughters who are depending on us. Due to unforseen health issues, my wife can't work. I am trusting the Lord to make a way. We're surviving on less than $400 a week. We're going to food pantries for food, but we've never been in the situation we're facing. I've had to ask family members for money to help with gas, electricity, and other things. I have to have enough money to move somewhere more affordable. We've applied for food assistance and medicaid for health insurance. When I apply for jobs that I believe I'm qualified for, I get rejection emails. My landlord allowed me to break my lease early because we couldn't afford the rent for July. We have no savings or way to prove that we can come up with 3 times the rental amount to get into a new rental contract anywhere. Our credit is poor. We're desperate for help.





We have to either find a place to live by July 14 or go back to Ohio. We love Florida and don't want to leave. But even if that ends up being what needs to happen, we don't have enough money for a U-haul, the car trailer, or gasoline for our vehicle and the U-Haul to get back to Ohio. And we don't even have another place to rent in Ohio.