For months my family and I have heard the call to return home, to California. While the decision meant leaving belongings and work behind, we have stepped out in faith, and on a mission of obedience to God's word. God has blessed us on our travels to California and as we have now been called to Tennessee. We hope to travel back with God's blessings, and your support. On our journey we are bringing hope, blessings and encouragement to all in how God's love and care is true and beautiful.





As a supporter of Family on a Mission, you will help us with basic needs of food, shelter and fuel as we travel. You will be part of our journey and sharing the joy in every day and perhaps be inspired to start your own adventure.





Thank you for blessing us.