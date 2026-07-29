Family of four in need after house fire

Please help our dear friends a family of four who recently lost their home in a devastating house fire. While we are all grateful that they are safe, they have lost everything and are now trying to rebuild. Their youngest daughter is preparing to enter 8th grade, and their oldest daughter, who has disabilities, lives with them, making this time even more challenging. We are working to help them secure a mobile home or RV so they can stay together and regain stability. Any support, whether through donations or sharing their story, means more than we can express. Thank you for helping our family and friends during this difficult time.