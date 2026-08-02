Family of Five Needs Safe Housing After Scam

We moved from Florida to Tennessee to start fresh, but when we arrived, we discovered the house we'd paid for over the phone was a scam. We spent that first night in a motel, and while we were there, our equipment was stolen from our trailer.





Right now, we're down to our last dollar. My husband, grandchildren (ages 3 and 2), my son, and I are all living in a motel in the Sevierville area. My son recently got a job that pays every two weeks, but they hold back a week, so we're waiting for that first paycheck to come through.





We've contacted housing services, but there's a year-and-a-half waiting list. We've asked everyone we know for help, but there's always a reason they can't assist. We desperately need help with housing so our family can have a safe, stable place to live.





We're good Christian people going through a really hard time. If you're able to help, we will pay it back once we get back on our feet. Thank you for standing with us. God bless.