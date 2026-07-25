Family of five in need.

Hi, my name is Allen and in normal circumstances I'd never try anything like this. Around August of 2025, I ended up injured and was out on workers compensation until they told me I was fine to go back. I dealt with the pain and continued working until February of this year when I just couldn't handle it anymore. Work stated they couldn't do anything about it, so after 3 days of being home stuck in bed they let me go. If it were just me I wouldn't be here. I have three kids, 4, 6, and 9. My fiance is currently working but, it's not enough for the house, food, medical, gas, and our car barely being able to drive to and from work and appointments. I don't mind showing any and all documents in relation to our current issue if it's needed. As of now, we are close to losing our house and I'm pushing myself to do odd jobs.





Any financial assistance would help provide stability for my household, allow me to meet my family's needs, and ensure that necessary medical care remains accessible. I am grateful for your consideration and support during this difficult time.

Thank you!