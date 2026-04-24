Loosing my car, it's my home &only way to dialysis

mywife is working and paying for a hotel room. My 4 kids are there they won't allow me as im to many. So I'm living in my car with 2 cats. When she works I take care of my children. I had 3 heart attacks last year and kidney failure, resulting in my 22 days in the hospital, we lost everything cause I couldn't work. Now I get dialysis 3 times a week. All I have is my van my home my emotional support cats home my car payment is 600.00 a month and I was just fired because of my dialysis but they won't admit that! If I loose my car I've lost everything. Trying to make that car payment by June 30th before it gets repossessed. Please help and share this as I would not be able to get to my dialysis with out a car as well as getting food for my family with out a car, no food panties. Mt disability won't kick in for months. With out dialysis I will die! We ask that anyone please give what you can. Bless yall and thanking you in advance. I can't get unemployment as the company is lying and said I waked out. There's no way I would walk out as with out a job I'm on the street with 2 cats! Broke now can't even afford cat food today.