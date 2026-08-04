Family of 6 in need following a death

On average, everyday 17 to 18 veterans lose their battle with invisible wounds and scars that just won't heal. On Sunday July 12, 2026, Operation Iraqi Freedom Army Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, James Michael (Mike) Sene (40), sadly and tragically joined their ranks. Mike left behind to mourn his loss a wife of more than 12 years, Mary Lou, who cherished Mike as the "love of her life" and 5 beautiful children ages 16, 12, 10, 4 and 3. Mike was a hard and dedicated worker. Mike worked 2 jobs to support his family as his wife, Mary Lou, stayed at home to take care of their 2 youngest girls. To say that the entire family is devastated at this great loss would be an understatement. Mike was not only their husband and father, but he was also their only provider. In addition to having to overcome the loss of the love of her life, provide love, support and strength to 5 children who suddenly lost their "Daddy" she also has to face the financial obligations of a mortgage, a car payment, living expenses for 5 children, etc., etc. as a stay-at-home Mom. We realize and understand that times are difficult for everyone right now, but if you are able to help in any way either with a donation, a share or repost or even a prayer, anything would be a blessing to the family as they navigate a new way of life. Thank You in advance and God Bless.