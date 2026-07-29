Family of 5 Need Your Help

Our family of 5 have been homeless for some time now and are planning to stay at campgrounds, and hotels when we can afford, while caseworkers are seeking permanent housing. Any help would be greatly appreciated! We also need to have the brakes done on our vehicle, and it is all that we really have. Our family consists of myself, my wife Alicia, and our 3 boys, Eddie, Danny, and Alex. Thank you in advance for your generosity! God Bless!