Family of 5 left homeless after fire

A family in my community is homeless due to a fire burning their home. A single mother and her 4 small children are reaching out for help and support to get clothing and food and a motel to stay in. This family feels there is no hope left they lost everything they cared about including the family's pet they loved dearly. Anything you can help will be greatly appreciated even if it's just a prayer. Times are hard enough in this world especially a single mother doing the best she can raising 4 children on her own this is truly devastating. I feel with the love and kindness of others and God in place we can all bring hope back to this family. Thanks in advance and God be with everyone reading this.