Family of 4 Struggling After Medical Issues

My family is asking for financial assistance after experiencing a series of devastating medical and personal hardships.

In 2020, my husband was struck by lightning in our yard while I was eight months pregnant with our son. Although he survived, the lightning strike caused significant and ongoing health complications that have affected him ever since.

Then, in October 2024, after our area was impacted by numerous hurricanes, my husband suffered another traumatic accident when he was electrocuted by a downed powerline. Once again, he survived, but this incident caused severe injuries and extensive physical damage. He underwent surgery and required intensive wound care for injuries so severe that they involved large open wounds, wound vac treatment, therapy, and ongoing medical care. He now lives with lasting nerve damage and continued complications from these injuries.

As his condition worsened and his care needs increased, I was forced to leave my state job in order to care for him and our two young children, now ages 8 and 5. I exhausted my FMLA leave and had no other option but to resign so I could support my husband through his recovery and care for our family.

The loss of income, combined with ongoing medical needs and daily living expenses, has placed an overwhelming financial burden on our household. We are doing everything we can to stay afloat, but we are in need of help.

Any financial assistance would go toward medical expenses, household bills, basic necessities for our children, and ongoing support as my husband continues his recovery.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, assistance, or kindness you may be able to offer during this difficult time.



