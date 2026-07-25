Family of 4 needs help

Hello my name is Auriana I'm 17 years old. My mom got really sick and ended up in the hospital. Her body started swelling up badly and she went septic and had kidney failure. While this was happening my dad worked so hard and took care of me and my 12 year old sister. We didn't know if we were going to loose my mom but we all stayed strong. My mom started getting better but she still is going through a lot. She had to learn how to walk again and at just 39 years old she uses a wheelchair and a walker her legs give out on her a lot and there's sometimes where she can't walk or get out of bed. My mom see wound care because her leg is severely deformed and she has wounds that come and go all the time. The doctors haven't figured out what is causing all of this. My family is trying everything to get through this my mom's medical bills are so much we can't afford them my dad is the only one working and he's trying his best. We lost our home in foreclosure due to my mom being sick and my dad being the only one making money. We don't have anywhere to go and need help. I decided to do this go send go to help my family so my dad doesn't have to work all the time he works every day and comes home and takes care of me, my little sister and mom. He barely has anytime to make sure that he is doing well I don't want to loose both of my parents. I pray every day for God to help us. I don't know what we are going to do with not having a home and my dad truck is falling a part and that's our only transportation. He uses it for work to take my mom to her doctors appointment and to take my sister and I to school. This is my senior year and I want to graduate but I also need to do something to help my family. I hope every one could find it in their hearts to helps us because God knows we need it. Thank you every one and God bless