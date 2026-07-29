GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Family of 20 home destroyed in a fire

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$3,550 USD

Fundraiser created byNataliya Goncharov

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nataliya Goncharov

Family of 20 home destroyed in a fire

On April 15th my sister Lyubov And her husband Ivan Kovalevich, together with their kids, lost their house in the fire. We are asking for your support in prayer and also if it is in your heart please donate to help rebuild their home. They live in Ukraine Rivnenska oblasti.



As I stood in shock, watching our family home reduced to ashes, my heart sank. It was more than just walls that burned; it was the warmth of a childhood filled with laughter, love, and memories. The fire that swept through our lives left us vulnerable, facing an uncertain future without even the safety net of insurance. We’re committed parents; raising 18 kids (9 still with us)requires more than just love and guidance—it needs resources too. The dream of a secure home feels shattered now, but it doesn’t have to remain out of reach. Your support isn’t just financial; it brings hope back into our lives, helping us rebuild not just the house but also the spirit and future.

It might seem like a big ask—$30,000 is no small sum—but every dollar raised goes directly towards rebuilding our home from the ground up. Your help can ensure we aren't left out in the cold or without sheblasting.




15 апреля моя сестра Любовь и её муж Иван Ковалевич вместе с детьми потеряли свой дом в пожаре. Мы просим вашей поддержки в молитвах, а также, если у вас есть возможность, пожалуйста, сделайте пожертвование на восстановление их дома. Они живут в Украине, в Ровенской облигации.



Стоя в шоке и наблюдая, как наш семейный дом превращается в пепел, я почувствовала, как у меня сжалось сердце. Горели не только стены; горело тепло детства, наполненного смехом, любовью и воспоминаниями. Пожар, охвативший наши жизни, оставил нас беззащитными, перед неопределенным будущим, даже без страховки. Мы — преданные родители; воспитание 18 детей (9 из которых еще с нами) требует не только любви и руководства, но и ресурсов. Мечта о надежном доме кажется разбитой, но она не должна оставаться недостижимой. Ваша поддержка — это не только финансовая помощь; она возвращает надежду в нашу жизнь, помогая нам восстановить не только дом, но и дух, и будущее.


Возможно, это большая просьба — 30 000 долларов — это немалая сумма, — но каждый собранный доллар идет непосредственно на восстановление нашего дома с нуля. Ваша помощь гарантирует, что мы не останемся без крова ?? #HelpOurFamilyRebuild #FiresBringOutTheBestInPeople

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve