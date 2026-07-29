Family of 20 home destroyed in a fire

On April 15th my sister Lyubov And her husband Ivan Kovalevich, together with their kids, lost their house in the fire. We are asking for your support in prayer and also if it is in your heart please donate to help rebuild their home. They live in Ukraine Rivnenska oblasti.









As I stood in shock, watching our family home reduced to ashes, my heart sank. It was more than just walls that burned; it was the warmth of a childhood filled with laughter, love, and memories. The fire that swept through our lives left us vulnerable, facing an uncertain future without even the safety net of insurance. We’re committed parents; raising 18 kids (9 still with us)requires more than just love and guidance—it needs resources too. The dream of a secure home feels shattered now, but it doesn’t have to remain out of reach. Your support isn’t just financial; it brings hope back into our lives, helping us rebuild not just the house but also the spirit and future.

It might seem like a big ask—$30,000 is no small sum—but every dollar raised goes directly towards rebuilding our home from the ground up. Your help can ensure we aren't left out in the cold or without sheblasting.













15 апреля моя сестра Любовь и её муж Иван Ковалевич вместе с детьми потеряли свой дом в пожаре. Мы просим вашей поддержки в молитвах, а также, если у вас есть возможность, пожалуйста, сделайте пожертвование на восстановление их дома. Они живут в Украине, в Ровенской облигации.









Стоя в шоке и наблюдая, как наш семейный дом превращается в пепел, я почувствовала, как у меня сжалось сердце. Горели не только стены; горело тепло детства, наполненного смехом, любовью и воспоминаниями. Пожар, охвативший наши жизни, оставил нас беззащитными, перед неопределенным будущим, даже без страховки. Мы — преданные родители; воспитание 18 детей (9 из которых еще с нами) требует не только любви и руководства, но и ресурсов. Мечта о надежном доме кажется разбитой, но она не должна оставаться недостижимой. Ваша поддержка — это не только финансовая помощь; она возвращает надежду в нашу жизнь, помогая нам восстановить не только дом, но и дух, и будущее.





Возможно, это большая просьба — 30 000 долларов — это немалая сумма, — но каждый собранный доллар идет непосредственно на восстановление нашего дома с нуля. Ваша помощь гарантирует, что мы не останемся без крова ?? #HelpOurFamilyRebuild #FiresBringOutTheBestInPeople