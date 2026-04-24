Family needs more than help

I’m a single mother of 2 loving kids……. If can give my kids the world I would but giving them a good amount is better. I don’t ask for help because it’s just not in me to ask for handouts, as of now I’m in a tight spot of roof over our heads and lights to see, and phone to keep in contact…. I work a part time job and not makin much but still looking for new jobs. I’m in a very tight spot