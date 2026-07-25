Family Needs in Emergency

​Our Story

​Life can change in an instant. Recently, the Kuzmann family was struck by an unexpected medical crisis when Josh the beloved head of household, was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). They are currently fighting for their life, leaving the family surrounded by uncertainty, fear, and profound emotional strain.

​The Heart of the Home

​At home, Meg is doing everything humanly possible to keep things together. Alongside working to make ends meet, they are comforting and caring for the couple's four small children, who are missing their parent and struggling to understand why their world has been turned upside down.

​Why We Need Your Help

​With Josh in the ICU, the financial realities are overwhelming. The family is facing a mountain of mounting medical bills alongside everyday living expenses—rent, utilities, groceries, and childcare—all while facing a drastic reduction in household income.

​No family should have to choose between keeping a roof over their children's heads and being by their loved one's bedside in the hospital.