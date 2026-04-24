Family needs help with a totaled car for there kid

Family is looking for help with a car that was totaled by a deer accident for their five-year-old to get back-and-forth to school with and other activities for her. The family only had one car and is the only way she can get to school is by vehicle cause there is no bus route. The insurance company farm bureau refused to pay anything the $82 to the family for an entire card that they totaled out and told her to deal with it. The family is not expecting anything but helping prayers they do not know who to turn to and the people they have I said no .gonna learn how to deal with it there was a legit police report done for the insurance company and also witnesses and still the insurance company will not help. It’s was there only transportation for child