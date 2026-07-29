Family needs help God bless you

My wife and I finally managed to purchase our dream home we saved we sacrificed we prayer (alot). Unfortunately the land we put our place on was supposed to have had power on it before but it seams the pole is missing. Yeah, how's that happen? So currently we are withought power im a disabled diabetic and my wife works part time at Dg, so you can imagine our income is 'tight' so we need you help in getting a new power pole, and installing it. Please help us. Thank you and god bless.