Family Needs Help After Job Loss and Vehicle

Our family lost our jobs months ago, and we've been searching for work since then. On top of that, one of our vehicles broke down completely, and our other vehicle needs repair. We're behind on rent for the last four months, and we have nothing left to cover these expenses.





We have four kids depending on us, and we're doing everything we can to get back on our feet. Right now, we need help with rent and getting our vehicles fixed so we can get to work when we find jobs.





We're grateful for any support during this difficult time. Your help would mean so much to our family.