Family needing a little love support and help

Hey! My kids and I are looking for a fresh start in a new place with new people! Here's a little backstory. I have 3 kids, ages 16, 11, and 10. It's just me and them. Their dad (my late husband) committed suicide in 2021. Everything kinda went downhill from there. I lost myself, stayed depressed, but the past 2 years I have rebuilt myself and become a mom my babies would be proud of! I still struggle with depression from time to time. Everything in this town just takes us right back to him in some way. I work and handle everything a mom needs to, but we wanna relocate. We found a home in Arlington, Texas, and we have made all the arrangements. This past week, the transmission went out on my car. So, we are gonna have to rent a U-Haul. I've looked into it. I have $600; I'm short $600. If anyone could help me and donate, that would be wonderful! Please share and donate if possible!







