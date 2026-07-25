Family need help with financial support

Hey name is carla ikard and my husband name is Phillip and we have 3 boys and my husband currently got into a motorcycle accident and he broke his leg and knee and its keeping me out of work and we might lose our home if we don't pay the rent ans light bill and stuff and I cant go back to work until he get better and he lost his job due to him got hurt and if anyone can please help it would be appreciated my god bless you and many ways