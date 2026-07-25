Family members about to be evicted/ dreams shatter

I am writing to you in a time of urgent need and desperation for my family. We are facing an incredibly difficult situation regarding our home and are seeking any assistance or guidance you can provide.





My family has always been active in our community and supportive of our troops. Currently, my husband is receiving Social Security benefits, and I receive Social Security Disability due to ongoing medical issues.





On April 1st of this year, we invested our life savings of $22,000 into a lease-to-own agreement for a beautiful property in Keystone Heights, Florida. We have always made our payments on time. However, shortly after moving in, we discovered a major issue with the septic system. When we addressed this with the property owners, they refused to honor our contract, stated they are keeping our deposit, and demanded that we pay $355,000 by July 15th. If we cannot raise these funds, we face eviction and homelessness.





Our dream for this property is to operate a bed and breakfast in the second house on the lot. It features a greenhouse, a pool, and space for hens, making it an ideal spot for visitors, including families visiting nearby universities or tourists traveling for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. We are eager to put in the hard work to renovate the space and share our hospitality with others, but we are now just days away from losing everything.





We are reaching out to ask for any help, financial assistance, or legal guidance you can offer to help us save our home and investment. We can provide pictures and further details upon request.





Thank you so much for your time, kindness, and consideration.





Sincerely,





Keith, Rebekah, and Cameron Daly