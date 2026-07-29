Family Medical Support

Claudio and Flavia are facing an unexpected and overwhelming medical journey with the early arrival of their daughter, baby Lucy. Lucy is expected to require NICU care, and the family is now facing significant medical expenses as they currently do not have MSP coverage and all medical costs must be paid fully out of pocket.

Costs may include hospital care, delivery expenses, NICU treatment, recovery support, medications, transportation, meals, and ongoing care for Lucy in the weeks and months ahead.

We are seeking to come alongside Claudio and Flavia to help ease some of this financial burden so they can focus on caring for Lucy and supporting one another during this difficult season.

If you are able, please consider supporting them financially and in prayer. Every gift, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated.

Please pray for Lucy’s health, strength for Claudio and Flavia, and wisdom for the medical team caring for them.