Family Medical Needs in Refugee Camp Kakuma Kenya

We at More Than A Biscuit (US Non-profit) supports Issac's family at Camp Kakuma, please join us in his family medical needs.





We are a refugee family living in Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya, facing a serious medical crisis in our home. For the past four years, my wife has been suffering from persistent breast pain and other related health complications.

She now urgently needs further medical examination and specialized care, which is beyond what we can afford as refugees. At the same time, our 5-year-old son has been diagnosed with a hernia and requires urgent surgery.





-The cost of our son’s urgent hernia surgery ($600)

-Further medical tests and treatment for my wife’s condition($400)





The cost of these life-changing medical operations are far beyond our current financial means. As a family with very limited income and opportunities, we are struggling to meet even basic needs, let alone cover these critical medical expenses.

We are deeply worried about the health and future of both my wife and our young son.

Today, we are reaching out with humility and hope.

Your kindness and generosity can make a real difference during this difficult time.



