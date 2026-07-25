Family Medical Crisis

My name is Andrew, and I am reaching out on behalf of my family during an incredibly difficult time. My 21-year-old niece is in urgent need of a liver transplant, and her mother—my sister—is also facing serious health challenges. With both of them needing care, my brother-in-law has had to take FMLA leave from his job to be there for them. As a result, our household bills and mounting medical expenses have become overwhelming, and with no other family to turn to, it’s just the four of us trying to navigate this crisis together.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward covering medical bills, treatments, and essential living expenses for our family. Every contribution will help us keep up with rent, utilities, groceries, and the costs associated with ongoing medical care. Your support will allow us to focus on my niece’s transplant and my sister’s recovery, rather than worrying about how we’ll make ends meet.





Any help you can offer would mean the world to us. We are so grateful for your kindness and generosity during this challenging time. Thank you for standing with our family and giving us hope when we need it most.